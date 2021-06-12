NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Speaks After Win

Doc Rivers spoke after the 76ers beat the Hawks in Game 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-111 on Friday night, and after the game, head coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters.

"He was great for us," Rivers said of Ben Simmons who had 18 points and seven assists. "It's exactly what we need with his pace and power, it was great."

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

