NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Trae Young and John Collins Have Crazy Alley-Oop

Trae Young and John Collins connected on a huge alley-oop in the first half of Game 3.

The Atlanta Hawks duo of Trae Young and John Collins had a huge alley-oop in the first half of Game 3 on Friday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The video of the play can be seen in a Tweet from NBA TV below.

The 76ers lead 61-56 at halftime.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball