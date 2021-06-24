NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss
Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke after the Bucks lost Game 1 to the Hawks.
The Milwaukee Bucks fell 116-113 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the loss.
After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters.
"You can't get too high; you can't get too low," Antetokounmpo said post-game.
NBA TV also shared a clip from his post-game press conference, and the Tweet can be seen below,
The whole clip of his post-game presser can be watched here.
The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.
