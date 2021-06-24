NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweets About Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

After the game, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies Tweeted about Young and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

