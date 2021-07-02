NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez had a huge game in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brook Lopez had 33 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks to help the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

The Bucks won 123-112.

Here's what Twitter had to say about Lopez below.

Both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 on Thursday night due to injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball