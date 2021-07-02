NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.



The Milwaukee Bucks have beaten the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the game below.

Both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 on Thursday night due to injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

