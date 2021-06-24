NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter is Saying About Trae Young's Incredible First Half

Trae Young had an incredible first half in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks trail the Milwaukee Bucks 59-54 at halftime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

However, Trae Young exploded for 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in his Conference Finals debut.

Here is what Twitter is saying about his impressive first half.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball