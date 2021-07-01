NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawks are in Milwaukee to play the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns have advanced to the NBA Finals to play either the Bucks or Hawks.

Here is what Twitter is saying heading into Game 5.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

