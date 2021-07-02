Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Player Starting In Place Of Trae Young Announced

Lou Williams will start in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lou Williams will be starting in place of the injured Trae Young on Thursday evening in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Hawks.

The status of Williams can be seen in a Tweet embedded below form FantasyLabs NBA.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: Last week, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

