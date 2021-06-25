NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young And John Collins' Pre-Game Outfits Before Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 on Friday evening.

The Atlanta Hawks are in Milwaukee for Game 2 on Friday after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Before the game, the Hawks shared a video with the pre-game outfits of many players, including Trae Young and John Collins.

The video can be seen from the Twitter of the Hawks below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball