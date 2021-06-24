NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Speaks After Win

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Trae Young, who had 48 points and 11 assists, spoke to Stephanie Ready of TNT.

"We just keep fighting till the end no matter what the score is," Young told TNT post-game.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

