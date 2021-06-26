Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Tweets After Loss

The Atlanta Hawks lost in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
The Atlanta Hawks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday in Milwaukee against the Bucks, but on Friday, the Bucks got revenge, winning 125-91 on their home floor.

Trae Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1's win, and 15 points, three assists and two steals in Game 2's loss.

After the game, Young sent out a Tweet, which can be seen in a post embedded below.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

