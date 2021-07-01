NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young's Official Status For Game 5

Trae Young has been ruled out for Game 5, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported on Thursday evening.

Trae Young has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night between the Bucks and Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported on Thursday evening.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

