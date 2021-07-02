NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Chance The Rapper At Game 5 Get Interviewed While Sitting Courtside

Chance The Rapper is at Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Chance The Rapper is sitting courtside at Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening.

The video of him being interviewed by Zora Stephenson while sitting courtside can be seen in a Tweet from the Twitter account of the Bucks below.

The series was 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening, and both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

