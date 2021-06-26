NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Warmup Before Game 2

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Friday night.

Trae Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Game 2 is on Friday night in Milwaukee, and a video of Young warming up before the game can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

