NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 2 on Friday.
The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Game 1.

For Game 2 in Milwaukee on Friday night, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

