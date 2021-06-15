NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Crazy Photo Of Kawhi Leonard Dunk
Kawhi Leonard threw down a massive dunk on Monday night in Game 4.
Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers threw down a massive dunk on Monday night in Los Angeles against the Utah Jazz.
The video of the dunk can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet, and the Clippers shared an unbelievable photo of the dunk, which can also be seen in a Tweet.
The Jazz have a 2-1 series lead.
The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
