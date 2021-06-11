NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets a Very Hot Take About Donovan Mitchell

Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet with very high praise for Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell has had Twitter going crazy all game long, as the All-Star shooting guard had 27 points in the first half.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are currently in the fourth quarter of Game 2, and earlier in the night, FS1's Skip Bayless had a fascinating Tweet about what he thinks of Mitchell.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

