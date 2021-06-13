NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Watch Paul George Huge Slam Dunk

Paul George had a huge dunk in the first quarter of Game 3.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are in the first half of Game 3 on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and early in the game, Paul Geroge had a huge dunk.

The dunk from George can be seen in a post below from the Clippers' Twitter account.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball