NBA Playoffs Jazz-Nuggets: Stephen A. Smith Rips NBA For Ejecting Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets lost Nikola Jokic in the second-half when he got ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul, and the video of the play can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN sent out a Tweet ripping the NBA for throwing out the MVP of the NBA in the game, and his Tweet can be seen below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

