NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Is Changing Jersey Numbers

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron James will be changing numbers next season back to No. 6.

James started his career as No. 23 with the Cleveland Cavaliers before changing to No. 6 when he went to play for the Miami Heat.

He then changed back to No. 23, again when he went back to the Cavs, and had continued to wear the number with the Lakers through the 2020-21 season.

