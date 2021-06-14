NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Bucks Fans Chant "Bucks In 6!" During Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets lost the game on Sunday, and more importantly Kyrie Irving (see Nets Tweet below).

The Milwaukee Bucks won 107-96, and during the game in which they tied up the series, their fans were chanting "Bucks in 6!" and the clip was captured by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

