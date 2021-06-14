NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Crazy Photo of Pat Connaughton Face Full of Blood During Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon to tie the series up.

During the game, a crazy photo of Pat Connaughton emerged, and can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The video can be seen below from JWAL Sports of what happened.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN also explained what happened during the game to fix the laceration.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

