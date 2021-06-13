NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Rachel Nichols Reports Update on Kyrie Irving

Rachel Nichols of ESPN reports that Kyrie Irving is in a walking boot, and using crutches.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN reported what she is hearing about Kyrie Irving post-game after he sprained his ankle in Game 4.

The report from Nichols about Irving using crutches and being in a walking boot can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

Irving in pain on the ground during the game can be seen in a photo in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

The Nets official ruling of Irving during the game can also be seen below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

