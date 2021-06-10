NBA Playoffs: Nets Bucks Game 3 Spread With James Harden Out
The Bucks are the favorites over the Nets for Game 3 on Thursday night.
The Brooklyn Nets will not have James Harden in Game 3 (hamstring), and a Tweet below with Harden's status can be seen from Bleacher Report.
While the Nets have won the first two games of the series, the Bucks are still favorites at home, with the Nets having to go on the road, Harden out and the Bucks in desperation mode.
The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
