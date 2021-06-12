NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Happened To The Security Guard Who Got Involved In The P.J. Tucker-Kevin Durant Scuffle

The security guard who got involved in the scuffle between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker has been punished going forward in the series.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks got heated in Game 3, P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant got into a scuffle (the video can be seen below from ESPN).

A security guard got involved in the scuffle and came over to P.J. Tucker.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA has announced that the security guard will not be working any more games in Milwaukee for the series and will not be working the court area in Brooklyn for the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

