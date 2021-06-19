NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 7

The Bucks and Nets face off in Brooklyn on Saturday night for Game 7.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets play their elimination Game-7 contest in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

With the series tied 3-3, the winner of the game will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia 76ers.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 7 in the posts below.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

