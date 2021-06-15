NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden's Status For Game 5

James Harden is questionable for Game 5 after being upgraded on the injury report.

The Brooklyn Nets have upgraded All-Star James Harden to questionable for Game 5 (see Tweet below) after he was initially ruled out and then upgraded to doubtful.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday that Harden is hopeful to play in Game 5, and his story can be read on ESPN in the hyperlink.

Here are some other Tweets below from Wojnarowski on Harden's status.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball