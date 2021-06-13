NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Jrue Holiday Speaks About Security Guard Involved In Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker Scuffle
P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant got into a scuffle in Game 3.
Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker got into a scuffle during Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks (video can be seen from ESPN Tweet below).
A security guard got involved in the scuffle and made contact with Tucker.
According to Marc Stein, the NBA has announced that the security guard has been sanctioned for the contact he made with Tucker.
Jrue Holiday of the Bucks spoke about the incident, and his quote can be seen below from Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
