NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Right Behind Michael Jordan And LeBron James For This Stat
Kevin Durant has been on fire in the post-season averaging 31.8 points per game.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire to start the NBA Playoffs, and are 6-2 through their first eight games, and currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant, who is in his 13th NBA season, is averaging 31.8 points per game in the NBA Playoffs.
He is right behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the most points per game in the NBA Playoffs in a 13th season or later, per ESPN Stats & Info (Tweet below).
The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
