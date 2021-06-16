NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks After Win
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.
James Harden returned from his hamstring injury, and the Nets have taken a 3-2 series lead heading to Milwaukee for Game 6.
Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists.
After the game he spoke to Jared Greenberg of TNT, and the clip of the interview can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA.
