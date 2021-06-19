NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant's Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face off on Saturday night for Game 7.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Brooklyn.

A loss will end their season as the series is tied 3-3.

Before the game, the Nets shared photos of Durant's pre-game outfit, and they can be seen in a Tweet below from the team.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

