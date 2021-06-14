NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant's Stats And Record When He Plays Without Kyrie Irving And James Harden Is Actually Really Good
The Brooklyn Nets will not have Kyrie Irving or James Harden on Tuesday in Game 5.
The status of Harden and Irving can be seen in a post below from Marc Stein of The New York Times.
According to Malika Andrews of ESPN (Tweet below) and she also cited ESPN Stats & Info, Durant and the Nets have been outstanding in the games that Durant has played in without Harden and Irving.
The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.
