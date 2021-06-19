NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving's Status For Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets will not have Kyrie Irving (ankle) for Game 7 on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

Irving's status for the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The winner of Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

