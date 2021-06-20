NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Starting Lineup For Bucks Announced

The Bucks and Nets play Game 7 in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets for Game 7 in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday evening.

For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The series is tied 3-3, and the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

