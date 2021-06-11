NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Watch Kevin Durant Miss Game-Tying Three-Pointer At Buzzer

Kevin Durant missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game.

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83 in Milwaukee during Game 3.

Kevin Durant had a chance to tie the game as the buzzer sounded, but the Bucks covered him well, and the shot, which would have been nearly impossible, did not go in.

The clip of Durant missing the game-tying three-pointer can be seen from Bleacher Report below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

