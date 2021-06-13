NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch Kyrie Irving's Ankle Breaker Make Thanasis Antetokounmpo Fall

Kyrie Irving had a crazy crossover in the first quarter of Game 4 on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets had an incredible crossover on Sunday afternoon in the first quarter of Game 4 in Milwaukee.

The crossover by Irving made Thanasis Antetokounmpo fall to the ground, and the video of the incredible highlight from Irving can be seen in a post that is embedded below from ESPN.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball