NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant’s Mom Chirp
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are playing in Game 7 on Saturday.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Game 7.
During the third quarter, P.J. Tucker of the Bucks had a friendly moment with Durant’s mom who is sitting courtside.
The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.
The winner of the game will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks.
