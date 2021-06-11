NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Speaks After Loss to Bucks

Kyrie Irving and the Nets lost Game 3 to the Bucks.

Kyrie Irving had 22 points in Game 3 on Thursday against the Bucks in Milwaukee, but the Nets lost 86-83.

After the game, Irving spoke to reporters.

"We had our chances down the stretch," Irving said. "It was a possession by possession game, both teams battling, so that's a good old-fashion playoff game right there."

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

