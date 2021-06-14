NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: "Chris Paul Could Arguably Be The Greatest Point Guard Of All-Time" Michael Malone Speaks After Sweep

Michael Malone had high praise for Chris Paul after Game 4 on Sunday night.

The Denver Nuggets lost 125-118 on their home floor to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, which ends their season in a series sweep.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had high praise for Chris Paul, who scored 37-points and dished out seven assists on the evening.

The clip of Malone can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

"Chris Paul could arguably be the greatest point guard of all time," Malone said post-game on Sunday night.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

