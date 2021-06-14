NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: "Chris Paul Could Arguably Be The Greatest Point Guard Of All-Time" Michael Malone Speaks After Sweep
Michael Malone had high praise for Chris Paul after Game 4 on Sunday night.
The Denver Nuggets lost 125-118 on their home floor to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, which ends their season in a series sweep.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had high praise for Chris Paul, who scored 37-points and dished out seven assists on the evening.
The clip of Malone can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.
"Chris Paul could arguably be the greatest point guard of all time," Malone said post-game on Sunday night.
The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.