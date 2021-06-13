NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Fans Fighting In Stands During Game 3
Some fans in Denver during Game 3 got carried away getting into a fight.
During Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, some fans in the stands got a little carried away getting into a fight.
The Suns won the game 116-102 and took a 3-0 series lead.
The video of the fight can be seen in a post below from Gabb Goudy.
Here is what Twitter is saying about the incident.
The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.