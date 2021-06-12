NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Nikola Jokic Joins a List With Only Wilt Chamberlain And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists in Game 3.
Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists in the Nuggets 116-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Friday evening.
While the loss sends them down 3-0 in their second-round series, Jokic did join a very exclusive list.
According to StatMuse (Tweet below), Jokic is only the third player to ever post that stat-line in a playoff game.
The other two players?
Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The Nuggets were 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.
