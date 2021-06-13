NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Tickets Are Cheap In Denver For Game 4

The ticket prices have plummeted for Game 4 in Denver, Colorado on Sunday night.

The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Sunday evening, and will look to avoid being swept as they are currently down 3-0 in the series.

Before the game, the ticket prices have plummeted, and a Tweet can be seen below from TickPick (h/t Darren Rovell of The Action Network who retweeted the Tweet).

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

