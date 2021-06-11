NBA Playoffs: Packers' Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith At Nets Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo of two special guests in attendance on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of their Game 3 contest in Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

Two other notable Wisconsin sports stars were in the building in Za'Darius Smith and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.

The photo of Smith and Jones at the game can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

