NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul With Incredible Crossover Move Against Nuggets

Chris Paul had a crazy crossover move against the Nuggets in Game 2.

Chris Paul had 18 points and 15 assists on Wednesday evening in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns won the game 123-98, and during the game, Paul had an incredible move on Paul Milsap of the Nuggets.

The video of the highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Suns now have a 2-0 series lead.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

