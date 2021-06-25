NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Cameron Payne's Official Injury Status For Game 3

Cameron Payne will not return in Game 3 on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Cameron Payne (left ankle) will be out for the remainder of Game 3 between the Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Tweet from the Suns can be seen below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

