NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Deandre Ayton Wears a Shirt With a Picture Of Devin Booker's Bloody Nose

The Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles on Saturday night to play Game 4 against the Clippers.

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns walked into Staples Center on Saturday night before Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers wearing a shirt with Devin Booker's injured nose on the shirt.

The photo can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

