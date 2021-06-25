NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker Reached Out To a Former Player Before Wearing Mask in Game 3

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will play Game 3 in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.

Devin Booker will wear a mask in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols (Tweet below).

Booker reached out to former Detroit Pistons star RIP Hamilton (who regularly wore a mask), and the video on CBS of Hamilton talking about the conversation with Booker can be seen in a Tweet below from Amanda Guerra.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball