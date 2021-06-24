NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker Will Be Wearing Something On His Face During Game 3

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns had a collision with Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2, and for Game 3 Booker will be wearing a mask over his face according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

The Tweet from Nichols can be seen below.

br_betting also Tweeted about Booker below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball