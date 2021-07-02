NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Max Kellerman Makes a Bold Claim About Chris Paul's Game 6

The Suns advanced to the NBA Finals after beating the Clippers in Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and Chris Paul heads to his first-ever Finals.

ESPN's Max Kellerman on First Take made a bold claim about the magnitude of Game 6 for Paul, and the clip can be seen from the First Take Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

